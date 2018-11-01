PHOTOS: President Buhari’s son Yusuf undergoes NYSC in Abuja
Yusuf, son of President Muhammadu Buhari, is currently enrolled in serving the country. In posts shared on the insta-story of his sister Zahra Indimi, Yusuf is pictured in his National Youth Service corps uniform. He’s currently at the orientation camp in Kubwa, Abuja.
