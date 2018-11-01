Home | News | General | PHOTOS: President Buhari’s son Yusuf undergoes NYSC in Abuja
PHOTOS: President Buhari's son Yusuf undergoes NYSC in Abuja



President Buhari's son Yusuf undergoes NYSC in Abuja (photos)
Yusuf, son of President Muhammadu Buhari, is currently enrolled in serving the country. In posts shared on the insta-story of his sister Zahra Indimi, Yusuf is pictured in his National Youth Service corps uniform. He’s currently at the orientation camp in Kubwa, Abuja.

President Buhari?s son Yusuf undergoes NYSC in Abuja (photos)

