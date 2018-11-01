US asks FG to investigate killing of Shi’ites

The United States has called for a thorough investigation into the recent clashes between members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and security forces.

In a statement on Thursday, the US embassy in Nigeria urged the federal government to hold everyone responsible for the violence to account.

The IMN members better known as Shi’ites have been clashing with policemen and soldiers in various parts of Abuja since Saturday.

They are protesting the continued detention of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, their leader.

While the army said three persons were killed during one of the protests, the Shi’ites have declared over 1000 of their members missing.

The US embassy urged the two parties to exercise restraint.

The statement read: “The United States Embassy is concerned by the deaths resulting from clashes between Nigerian security forces and members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria in areas surrounding Abuja.

“We urge government of Nigeria authorities to conduct a thorough investigation of the events and to take appropriate action to hold accountable those responsible for violations of Nigerian law. We urge restraint on all sides.”

On Friday, the police arraigned over 100 Shi’ites before different magistrate’s court in Abuja.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW