Tinubu ill-informed on Oshiomhole's activities - Okorocha



  01/11/2018 11:59:00
Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha on Thursday said a national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, must have been ill-informed before declaring support for the party’s chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

He also accused Oshiomhole of administering the affairs of the party without carrying President Muhammadu Buhari along.

Okorocha spoke with State House correspondents shortly after meeting Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor insisted that his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, was duly given a certificate for winning the party’s governorship ticket in the state before Nwosu’s replacement by the APC National Secretariat.

