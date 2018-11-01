Home | News | General | Buhari, Okorocha meet inside Aso Rock
Buhari, Okorocha meet inside Aso Rock



  01/11/2018 11:57:00
President Muhammadu Buhari and the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, are currently meeting inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Okorocha is one of the state governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress who are said to be dissatisfied with the outcome of the party’s primaries.

Though the agenda of the meeting was not made public, it is believed to be in continuation of the President’s ongoing efforts to resolve the post-primaries crisis.

