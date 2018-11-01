Home | News | General | The starboy way! Wizkid acquires brand new Lamboghini Urus worth N101m (video)

It is no doubt that the year 2018 has been one of absolute bliss for Nigerian music superstar, Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid. From dropping hits to snagging big endorsement deals, it only seems to get better.

Despite the baby mama drama that trailed the Starboy a while ago, it appears he still remains focused on getting that paper. Just recently, the 28-year-old father of three released the official video for his song, Fever which featured Tiwa Savage as a video vixen therefore causing mass hysteria on social media.

Shortly after the release of the video, the singer was dubbed the president of the 'stew' nation with Tiwa Savage as First Lady and it appears he's living up to his name as the king of enjoyment. He recently acquired a Lamboghini Urus worth $280,000 which is approximately N101m.

Nigerian social media blogger, Tunde Ednut shared videos of the Fever crooner getting his expensive new whip. Wizkid is seen showing off the interior of the Italian luxury sports car in the video. See post below:

This comes as no surprise considering Wizkid is one of the most sort after singers and falls among the most expensive and talented artistes to ever come out of Africa.

Just recently, it was reported that the singer who was recently in India, was paid a whooping sum of N245.9 million to entertain the audience at a private royal wedding in Rajasthan, India.

