Breaking: Earth tremor hits federal capital territory Abuja again

Nigeria's federal capital territory Abuja has been hit by another earth tremor, the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) and National Emergency Response Agency (NEMA) said.

The two agencies on Thursday, November 1, confirmed the partial earth tremor which occurred at about 12.26 pm around the vicinity of Panama street in Maitama district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Tribune reports that this was disclosed in a statement signed by Dr Abdulrazaq Garba and Vincent Owan, respectively, on behalf of the agencies.

“An internal response protocol was immediately activated, and relevant government agencies and stakeholders were informed. These include the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the FCT. These agencies responded promptly and arrived at the scene, which was reassuring to the residents of the locality.

“Further inspections revealed no structural damage because of the shake and hence NEMA was adequately briefed by the NGSA. The residents were consequently reassured that there was no cause for panic.

“The NGSA technical team are conducting further assessment exercises and will continue to update the public on any other developments,” the statement assured.

It will be recalled that the first earth tremor occurred in October in Mpape in which government suspended all blasting and drilling activities.

Legit.ng previously reported that the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) ruled out every possibility of an earthquake disaster in Nigeria following complaints of earth movement in the FCT.

The agency in a statement released on Thursday, September 6, said the earth shaking could be as a result of earth tremors; a sign of seismic movement within the earth which can be caused by sudden breaks along a fault line releasing energy that cause the shaking.

It also said that the movement could also have been caused by stress in underground rocks due to blasting and mining activities in an area.

