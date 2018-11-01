Home | News | General | Special Report: The horror story of Lagos riverine community where residents defecate in their homes and dump in canal (photos, video)

Editor's Note: Environmental problem is one of the major challenges the Lagos state government is battling with. From the Lagos Mainland to the Island axis, there seem to be unending cries from residents begging the government to address their environmental crisis to avoid an epidemic. Legit.ng’s regional reporter Subair Mohammed spoke to residents of Otumara Ilaje community, a riverine Lagos community where people live and trade in a marshy and unhealthy environment characterized with the smell from heaps of refuse and defecation.

The fate of Otumara Ilaje community in terms of good road networks, drainage systems, adequate security, schools with modern facilities and potable water is characterised with unsteadiness and gloom.

Residents in the ancient community located in the Lagos Mainland local government area of Lagos state groan under the absence of these basic amenities.

Aside from this, residents live and trade in a marshy and unhealthy environment that exemplifies unpleasant smell from heaps of refuse and defecation that littered the community.

And now, they battle to protect their homes from the flood that is threatening and turning their homes into a storehouse of rainwater thereby making life miserable for both adults and young ones.

Legit.ng’s regional reporter, Subair Mohammed, visited the ancient community where residents are crying out to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to help them achieve a healthy and secure environment.

Felix Akintimehin lives with his wife and two children in one of the shanties in Otumara/Ilaje community. He shares his experience of what living in Ilaje community is like with our reporter.

He said: “We have been living with this situation for so long. A situation whereby nothing seems to be working; no good road network to connect our community, no good drainage system as existing ones are either blocked or damaged and no modern toilet facilities.

“Although the road that connects Otumara from Fatiregun Street has been graded and motorists and motorcyclists now experience convenience plying the route, we want the government to construct inner roads in the community too. The other route that leads to the community from the DTV axis is also in a great mess. And with the destructive flood, you will never want to experience what it feels especially with the wet nature of our lands. So I want to appeal to the Lagos state government to come to our aid and do what needs to be done for our community to be safe and healthy to live in.”

Joy Ezinne, another resident has a contrary view as she holds that the riverine nature of the community is the cause of its outlook.

Joy argued that the community is built on water and with that, it will be difficult if not impossible to have a clean environment because the land is always wet.

She said: “I can only appeal to the government to find a way around our situation and address the flooding and other challenges.”

Flooding and the stench in the community according to the traditional head of Otumara and Apapa road community, Chief Isaac Kehinde Kalejaiye are caused by blockage of the canal and especially by residents that have turned it into a dumpsite.

Kalejaiye said: “We are facing a lot of challenges occasioned by the flooding. I am appealing to the Lagos State Environment Protection Agency (LASEPA) to heed our call to sanitise our community. For instance, the waterway that links to the community from the National Theatre has been turned into a dump site by the people and this is one of the causes of the flooding being experienced in the community.

“Another is the nonchalant attitude of local government sanitation officers who have not been doing enough to ensure a healthy community. There was a time I invited them over but I got no response from them. What is the responsibility of sanitation officers in the local government? Our CDAs are doing their best but they require complementary efforts of the government especially the local government to combat sanitation lawlessness and highhandedness of some of the residents.

“As you know that our community is a riverine area and we would require a modern and concrete toilet facility and with the absence of this, residents defecate in their homes and throw it either in the canal or anywhere their hands could reach. And the impact of that action is the stench and canal blockage we are experiencing. I want to urge the government not to wait for an epidemic to breakout before making a move. I want to advise them to construct modern toilets for us and also mount law enforcement agents within the community even if it will be once a week to ensure strict compliance with sanitation laws.”

Speaking on insecurity in the community, the community head said: “Security situation has improved tremendously in Otumara and Apapa road community but there are some bad eggs that still pose threat to peaceful living in our community. Every week comes with a reported case of theft and break-in and victims in such instance dare not report to the police because if they do, they will be threatened and possibly attacked by these bad guys.

“Although Chinedu Stainless and Yoyo who are identified as the perpetrators of theft and robbery have been placed on the wanted list of SARS, we want the police to intensify effort to bring them to justice and ensure adequate protection of lives and property of residents in the community.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos state government had directed the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAM), otherwise known as PSP operators, to resume door-to-door evacuation of waste.

The government gave the directive during a meeting with the waste managers on Tuesday, October 23, in Lagos.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tunji Bello, said in a statement that the PSP operators should go back to their various areas of operation and restore the door-to-door evacuation of waste.

Bello said that the directive was in making good the government’s promise to achieve a cleaner and healthier environment.

He said that Lagos state government had constituted a committee, headed by him, to thoroughly review the situation and design template for the restoration of the services of PSP operators.

”This move is to reassure you that we are set on a new beginning and it is to consolidate what we have achieved. Everybody must work together to restore the glory of Lagos,” the SSG said.

He added that government had appointed Ola Oresanya, former general manager of LAWMA, as a consultant to work with the state to fashion out a format for the restoration of door-to-door waste collection.

Bello urged the PSP operators to be ready for work and set aside any misgivings, adding that he was in constant touch with the leadership of AWAM who had assured him of their cooperation.

The commissioner for environment, Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti, urged all stakeholders to recognise the urgent need to clear the backlog of waste in the metropolis, while a holistic solution was being worked out simultaneously.

