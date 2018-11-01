Home | News | General | Special Report: The horror story of Lagos riverine community where residents defecate in their homes and dump in canal (photos, video)
Special Report: The horror story of Lagos riverine community where residents defecate in their homes and dump in canal (photos, video)



  01/11/2018
Editor's Note: Environmental problem is one of the major challenges the Lagos state government is battling with. From the Lagos Mainland to the Island axis, there seem to be unending cries from residents begging the government to address their environmental crisis to avoid an epidemic. Legit.ng’s regional reporter Subair Mohammed spoke to residents of Otumara Ilaje community, a riverine Lagos community where people live and trade in a marshy and unhealthy environment characterized with the smell from heaps of refuse and defecation.

The fate of Otumara Ilaje community in terms of good road networks, drainage systems, adequate security, schools with modern facilities and potable water is characterised with unsteadiness and gloom.

Residents in the ancient community located in the Lagos Mainland local government area of Lagos state groan under the absence of these basic amenities.

Aside from this, residents live and trade in a marshy and unhealthy environment that exemplifies unpleasant smell from heaps of refuse and defecation that littered the community.

And now, they battle to protect their homes from the flood that is threatening and turning their homes into a storehouse of rainwater thereby making life miserable for both adults and young ones.

Legit.ng’s regional reporter, Subair Mohammed, visited the ancient community where residents are crying out to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to help them achieve a healthy and secure environment.

Felix Akintimehin lives with his wife and two children in one of the shanties in Otumara/Ilaje community. He shares his experience of what living in Ilaje community is like with our reporter.

He said: “We have been living with this situation for so long. A situation whereby nothing seems to be working; no good road network to connect our community, no good drainage system as existing ones are either blocked or damaged and no modern toilet facilities.

“Although the road that connects Otumara from Fatiregun Street has been graded and motorists and motorcyclists now experience convenience plying the route, we want the government to construct inner roads in the community too. The other route that leads to the community from the DTV axis is also in a great mess. And with the destructive flood, you will never want to experience what it feels especially with the wet nature of our lands. So I want to appeal to the Lagos state government to come to our aid and do what needs to be done for our community to be safe and healthy to live in.”

Joy Ezinne, another resident has a contrary view as she holds that the riverine nature of the community is the cause of its outlook.

Joy argued that the community is built on water and with that, it will be difficult if not impossible to have a clean environment because the land is always wet.

She said: “I can only appeal to the government to find a way around our situation and address the flooding and other challenges.”

Flooding and the stench in the community according to the traditional head of Otumara and Apapa road community, Chief Isaac Kehinde Kalejaiye are caused by blockage of the canal and especially by residents that have turned it into a dumpsite.

