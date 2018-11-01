Home | News | General | APC reportedly weighs fresh probe of Atiku’s wealth

- Federal government’s anti-corruption agencies might probe the multi-million dollar assets of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

- Senior officials of All Progressives Congress are said to have been working around the clock to influence the government to look Atiku's source of wealth

- Atiku Campaign Organisation in a swift reaction, however, reacted that it welcomed any such move as long as it would not amount to witch-hunt

Emerging reports have claimed that senior officials of APC are trying to influence the federal government’s anti-corruption agencies to probe what they claimed the multi-million dollar assets of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Vanguard reports that the Atiku Campaign Organisation in a swift reaction said it welcomed any such move as long as it would not amount to witch-hunt.

The campaign body said it was remarkable that after more than three years, Buhari’s government was just waking up to the possibility of investigating the former vice-president.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Abubakar said he is the largest private employer of labour in Nigeria.

This, he revealed in a series of tweets on his twitter handle, @atiku, while discussing the need to prioritise job creation in Nigeria.

Abubakar, who has investments in media, shipping, education, and other sectors, said back then that he currently employs about 50,000 people in his companies in Nigeria.

Although there have been various speculations as to the exact companies he owns, he made a big reveal again on Twitter on September 7.

Another Nigerian had accused Atiku of owning MIKANO, a company producing electricity generators. He tweeted:

In a related development, Titi Atiku-Abubakar, said she never stole government’s money to run Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation.

She said this at the second edition of African Women Intercultural Dialogue, organised by All Africa Media Network, an NGO in Abuja. The theme for the 2018 edition is: Calling African women and policy makers to action against human trafficking forced labour, slavery.

According to her, when she was in the villa as the wife of the vice president, she assisted many trafficked boys and girls, especially in accommodating them.

