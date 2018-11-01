Home | News | General | Nkechi Blessing apologizes to fans, says engagement video was a 'skit gone wrong'

- Earlier on, social media was buzzing with excitement after a video surfaced online showing actress Nkechi Blessing getting a marriage proposal from her supposed boyfriend

- Well the curvy actress has come out to address the engagement news, saying it was a skit gone wrong

- She went on to apologize to her fans who congratulated her on the supposed engagement

Earlier on, Legit.ng reported the news of how Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday got engaged to her supposed boyfriend and fellow actor, Rotimi. Well, it turns out the engagement was fake.

Shortly after the video which was posted by actress, Iyabo Ojo went viral, thee ivory actress took to her Instagram page to address the fast spreading news of her engagement. According to the post which she has since taken down, it was all a skit that wasn't meant to go far.

She apologized to her fans who fell for it and to Iyabo Ojo who seemed unaware of the fact that it was a skit. In a post which she has since deleted, she wrote: "BREAKING NEWS!!! I know a whole lot of people Fell for that Viral video of me getting engaged, Because of my Facial expression and reaction

Screenshot of her post Source: Instagram

Well that is what makes me a good Actor. my Sincere APOLOGY to my True FANS who congratulated me from their heart.I AM DEEPLY SORRY and to those who were in doubt, U are not an Enemy..PS: I am not the type that brings her Relationship to social media….But when the Right Man comes along, Imma be the one to post about my engagement on my page

@iyaboojofespris sorry for bringing you into dis ma. you know we all did not see it getting to this point.And to those fighting each other in d comment section of every blog, Pls I am sorry for putting you all thru this…The only thing happening in 2019 is my Birthday come 14th of February…Thank you All.”

Following her public apology, it appeared some fans and followers did not seem pleased about the skit which they tagged as another means to promote her new movie.

Responding to the numerous critics, she took to her Insta Story to state that her real engagement, wedding and entire marriage will be kept completely out of social media.

Source: Legit.ng

