Carabao Cup results are right here

If you are a true football fan, Carabao Cup results are certainly of some interest to you. The 92 participants have already completed the competition and if you still have not heard about the results, you will find them below.

Discover the Carabao current score right here

The first months of the year were marked by a flawless victory of Manchester over Arsenal in the final game of Carabao Cup that took place on February 25, 2018. Then there followed a new stage of the competition that still lasts. It started in August 2018 but we are not going to load you with unnecessary details of the past matches. Let’s take a look at the most recent ones.

On September 25, 2018, the results were as follows:

Blackpool overcame Queens Park Rangers with 2:0

Bournemoth overcame Blackburn Rovers with 3:2

Burton Albion overcame Burnley with 2:1

Millwall lost to Fulham with 1:3

Oxford United lost to Manchester City with 0:3

Preston North End lost to Middlesborough (there was a tie with 2:2 but Middlesborough won after 4 penalties against 3)

Wolverhampton Wanderers lost to Leicester City (the tie was 0:0 but Leicester Ciry overcame due to 3 penalties against 1)

Wycombe Wanderers lost to Norwich City with 3:4

Manchester United got into a tie with Derby County but overcame with 8 penalties against 7

West Bromwich Albion lost to Crystal Palace with 0:3

On September 26, 2018, Carabao cup results were as follows:

Arsenal overcame Brentford with 3:1

Chelsea overcame Liverpool with 2:1

Nottingham Forest overcame Stoke City with 3:2

West Ham United overcame Macclesfield Town with 8:0

Tottenham Hotspur got a tie with Watford, 2:2, but overcame due to 4 penalties against 2

On October 2, 2018, there was only one game, in which Everton and Southampton got into a tie (1:1) but Everton overcame with the help of 4 penalties against 3.

On October 30, the following games took place:

Bornemouth overcame Norwich City with 2:1

Burton Albion overcame Nottingham Forest with 3:2

Finally, on October 31, 2018, the results were the following:

Arsenal overcame Blackpool with 2:1 (Lichtsteiner at 33’, Smith Rowe at 50’, and O’Connor at 66’)

Chelsea overcame Derby County with 3:2 (Tomori at 5’, Keogh at 21’, Fabregas at 41, and Marriott at 10’ and Waghorn at 27’)

West Ham United lost to Tottenham Hotspur with 1:3 (Perez at 71’, Son at 16’, Son at 54’ and Llorente at 75’)

Middlesbrough overcame Crystal Palace with 1:0 (Wing at 45’)

Judging by these results, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham are the winners that will go through the Carabao Cup competition further on. In the quarterfinal, the draw will be as follows:

Arsenal against Tottenham

Southampton/Leicester against Manchester City/Fulham

Middlesbrough against Burton

Chelsea against Bornemouth

We are all looking forward to more games and more awesome playing, up to the final football match. Just keep an eye on the Carabao Cup news and don’t miss anything!

