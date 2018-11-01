Home | News | General | PDP governor selected among recipients of African Value Awards

- The governor of Bayelsa state, Seriake Dickson, is among the honorees for the African Value Awards

- Dickson, a former member of the House of Representatives, will be honoured alongside prominent Nigerians and Africans

- The award is scheduled for Saturday, November 17 in Abuja

The governor of Bayelsa state, Seriake Dickson is among prominent Nigerians and Africans who will be honoured at the African Value Awards on Saturday, November 17 in Abuja.

This was disclosed when the the award ceremony management team ahead of the event paid a courtesy call on the governor recently.

The delegation stated that Governor Dickson will be recognized for his effective leadership and giant strides in economic development alongside other top influential personalities across Africa at the 2018 Africa Value Awards.

Legit.ng gathered that the award was established to recognise African citizens and also honour governors, legislators, captains of industry and other esteemed Africans in various fields of endeavours.

Other recipients include President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, former Liberian president; Ishaku, Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and House of Representatives member; Honourable David Ombugadu.

Responding to his nomination for the awards, Governor Dickson noted that adding value to his state through his educational, social developmental initiatives and others remains a paramount objective for his government.

Meanwhile, the four Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state governors from the south-south region on Tuesday, October 30, paid a condolence visit to the family of late former chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Tony Anenih and pledged to pay the bills for his burial.

Governors Dickson, Nyesom Wike, (Rivers), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, (Delta) and Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom) visited the Abuja residence of the late former PDP chieftain, to commiserate with his family and pay their respects.

Governor Dickson, chairman of the south-south governors forum, who led the team, described Anenih as a great party leader and colossus, stressing they as governors share in the pain suffered by the family.

