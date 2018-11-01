Home | News | General | We cannot compromise security of our People – Okowa

.. Commissions Police Station At Mosogar

DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has said proactive steps would always be taken to nip security threats in the state in the bud.

Governor Okowa gave the assurance on Thursday at the commissioning of Divisional Police Station, Mosogar, Ethiope West local government area of Delta State.

The governor commended the people of Mosogar Kingdom for providing the enabling environment for the construction of the Police Station by the Delta State Oil Producing Area Developmental Commission (DESOPADEC) to strengthen security in the area.

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (2nd right); His Royal Majesty, Udurie I, the Ovie of Mosogar Kingdom (right); Representative of Commissioner of Police; DC II Ngozi Onadeko (2nd left); Chief Ighoyota Amori (left); Olorogun Williams Makinde (middle) and Others, during the Official Commissioning of the Nigeria Police Divisional Headquarter Mosogar, Delta State.

He asserted, “we will always take proactive steps to boost security, we have to ensure we are not taken unaware because, in peace, we have more development.”

He commended security operatives for the roles they are playing to ensure security of lives and property, observing that government has always find it easy to site development projects in Mosogar Kingdom because of their peaceful disposition and support to the state government.

The governor used the occasion to call on politicians to always attract development to their communities, adding that his administration will remain committed to boosting the infrastructure in the state.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Muhhammad Mustafa in an address read on his behalf by DCP Ngozi Onadeko, said, “let me ensure you that the Command’s management team will ensure that the Division is assisted in every way humanly possible to enable the officers posted here perform optimally.”

Managing Director of DESOPADEC, Olorogun Makinde disclosed that DESOPADEC took over the construction of the Police Station because of its importance in boosting security in the area.

Earlier, Chief Ighoyota Amorti disclosed that the Police Station was very important because, Mosogar plays host to a College of Education and is fast growing into a city.

