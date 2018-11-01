Home | News | General | Brahim Diaz's brace secures Manchester City's passage to the Carabao last 8

- Manchester City coast to the quarter finals at the expense of Fulham

- Brahim Diaz scored a brace to hand Pep Guardiola's side a 2-0 win

- City will play the winner of Leicester City/Southampton game

Premier League champions Manchester City have secured their passage into the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup following a 2-0 victory over Fulham at the Etihad.

The defending champions of the competition are on course for another title as they defeated their London counterparts in a round f 16 last match.

Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz scored in both half of the match to hand Pep Guardiola's side the upper hand all through the match.

The Citizens will have a quarter final date between the winner of Leicester City and Southampton game.

Guardiola's men have continued his impressive start to the new season in all competitions so far.

They have been on top of their game in league, cup and the Champions League holding commanding positions in all the competitions.

The blue-half of Manchester will host visiting Southampton in the Premier League at the Etihad on Sunday, November 4.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Premier League side Arsenal and Tottenham will square up in the quarter-final round of the 2018 Carabao Cup.

According to Wednesday’s night draw, the north London derby is just one of the four thrilling fixtures in the quarter-final round.

