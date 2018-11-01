Home | News | General | Brahim Diaz's brace secures Manchester City's passage to the Carabao last 8
Brahim Diaz's brace secures Manchester City's passage to the Carabao last 8



- Manchester City coast to the quarter finals at the expense of Fulham

- Brahim Diaz scored a brace to hand Pep Guardiola's side a 2-0 win

- City will play the winner of Leicester City/Southampton game

Premier League champions Manchester City have secured their passage into the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup following a 2-0 victory over Fulham at the Etihad.

The defending champions of the competition are on course for another title as they defeated their London counterparts in a round f 16 last match.

Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz scored in both half of the match to hand Pep Guardiola's side the upper hand all through the match.

