5 teams with the strongest defence in Europe's top leagues this season



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/11/2018 17:30:00
Sir Alex Ferguson once said that a good attack wins games but a good defence wins titles.

Based on the legendary Scot’s assessment, these 5 teams have their priorities straight.

Traditionally, one might expect to see the likes of Atletico Madrid and Juventus featuring prominently but this season has already sprung a few surprises.

1. Liverpool

In recent times, Liverpool have been lauded for their breath-taking attack but their defensive efforts were often ridiculed.

Lovren was accused of being inconsistent, Moreno had the regular blunder in him and the goalkeeper position has long been a problem for the club.

Since Virgil Van Dijk’s arrival at the turn of the year, there has been a massive defensive improvement.

The giant Dutchman’s presence seems to have elevated those around him and young Joe Gomez has been the standout defender this season.

Andy Robertson has been a revelation at left-back and Trent Alexander Arnold is one of the best young right-backs in England.

