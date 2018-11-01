Home | News | General | Revealed! 3 strikers that can replace Alvaro Morata at Chelsea in January 2019

At the start of last season, Chelsea were strongly linked with former striker Romelu Lukaku. He ended up at Old Trafford and the Blues opted for Alvaro Morata instead. A move that is yet to yield dividend

With 3 goals from 9 games in the league this season, it’s fair to say Morata’s impact hasn’t been particularly inspiring.

The Spaniard goals haul of 11 in 31 matches was not better last season either.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

Chelsea brought in Olivier Giroud in January, whose hold-up play is exceptional, but has struggled to be a prolific scorer.

On the other hand, Belgium forward Michy Batshuayi is currently on loan, meaning that the Blues are lacking back-up in attacking department.

Various reports are now suggesting that the Stamford Bridge dwellers, will be in the market in January, searching for quality options to replace their misfiring forward.

Legit.ng in this report highlights 3 of the strongest candidates that can replace Morata come winter transfer window.

Mauro Icardi

Icardi has been one of the most consistent forwards in Europe with an average of over 20 goals per season for the last five campaigns.

The Inter Milan striker is yet to renew terms with the Serie A outfit and would likely arrive at with a reduced offer.

Romelu Lukaku

A big question on the lips of lovers of the game is when will the prodigal son finally return to Stamford Bridge?

Lukaku was never fully trusted by his former managers at Chelsea due to his age.

However, he was always fairly treated by the club – either loaned out to decent clubs to get playing time or sold to Everton when the player preferred to part ways.

Current Blues manager, Sarri, may well value a forward with Lukaku’s pace and physicality.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Tammy Abraham / Callum Hudson-Odoi

Probably, Tammy, who is on loan at Aston Villa, may be the last option for Blues supporters as he has own merits nonetheless.

Chelsea are renowned for recruiting fantastic youth talents and watching them bloom while on loan at lesser clubs.

The problem arises when these young players get frustrated with the lack of opportunity at Stamford Bridge and move to new pastures.

Following the premature exits of Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Romelu Lukaku, the Blues would be weary of going down the same road again.

The pair of Abraham and Hudson-Odoi are two talented forwards that Chelsea may also consider going forward.

Football Transfers That Shocked The World | Legit.ng TV

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...