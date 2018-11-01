Home | News | General | Flashback: Katsina college releases President Buhari’s ​WASC results

Ahead of 2019 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari's certificate controversy has once again become a major topic among social commentators and Nigerians in general.

The controversy reared itself again after Nigeria's electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently disclosed that the president in an affidavit stated that his certificates are still with the military board.

Consequently, like the scenario that played out in 2015 when Buhari was the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), some Nigerians are again asking questions of the president's certificate.

These questions, have, however brought about formal and informal articles, different conspiracy theories and arguments about the president and his certificates.

However, either by design or omission, many Nigerians seem to have forgotten a report by Premium Times during build up to the 2015 elections.

In the said report, Government College, formerly Provincial Secondary School, Katsina - school where Buhari was said to have graduated from in 1961 - released his secondary school certificate examination results.

The results confirmed Buhari’s claim that he undertook the University of Cambridge West African School Certificate Examinations and obtained five credits in English Language, Geography, Hausa Language, History, and Health Science.

The 2015 report also noted that Buhari failed in Mathematics and Woodwork but had a pass in Literature in English.

The computer printout from Cambridge University as well as a statement of result, signed by the principal of Katsina College, dated January 21, 2015, revealed that Buhari's examination centre number was 8280, while his candidate number was 002.

Also, the statement of results of the examination which took place in 1961 was printed on the letter head paper of the Katsina state Ministry of Education.

The news outlet also reported back in 2015 that the Cambridge printout also showed the result of 17 other candidates at the centre which included late Shehu Yar’Adua.

Defending himself in 2015, Buhari had in a press conference said: “My examination number was 8200002, and I undertook the examination together with some prominent Nigerians including, late Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, and former president of Court of Appeal, Umar Abdullahi.”

Meanwhile, Legit,ng had reported that as the 2019 general elections draw nearer, there are renewed controversy over President Muhammadu Buhari’s academic credentials especially after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disclosed that the president submitted an affidavit in place of his credentials.

