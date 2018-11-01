Home | News | General | 5 world-class managers who rejected top job at Real Madrid

After the departure of Julen Lopetegui, Real Madrid are expected to name a substantial manager to take charge of the team for the remainder of the team as they hope to bounce back to title contention this season, having won the last three Champions League titles

Real Madrid sacked their manager Julen Lopetegui after Sunday's disappointing 5-1 defeat to Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

The Galacticos took the decision following a poor run of results in all competitions as they currently sit ninth on the La Liga table.

Although, they have appointed Castilla boss Santiago Solari on an interim basis, they are still faced with the challenge of naming a substantial manager soon.

Julen Lopetegui substitutes Marcelo in his last game in charge of Real Madrid.

However, Spanish Federation regulation states that caretaker managers can only be in charge of a team for a fortnight.

As much as most would expect manager's to swoop in on an opportunity to handle what many have come to habitually consider football's most successful club in history, such is not the case.

If anything, an interesting trend surfaced of top-level managers declining the chance of picking up were Zidane left off, in fear of falling prey to Madrid's crumbling dynasty.

Certainly, many factors come into play including the aspect of members of Madrid's genius team that conquered back-to-back Champions League titles now fast fading away into retirement.

The end of a legacy was symbolically marked by the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, who seemed to have been a vital cog towards Los Blancos' success.

Other's suggest that most experienced managers are weary of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and the club's ruthless manner of turning out coaches if they don't deliver.

Here are five elite managers who thought twice and turned down the top job at Madrid.

5. Antonio Conte

Conte looks on at his team in action while still in charge of Chelsea.

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has reportedly dropped out of the race to become the next Real Madrid handler following Lopetegui's exit.

The former Italy national team boss believes the Los Blancos project is not right for him.

4. Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino manager of Tottenham Hotspur

Prior to the start of the season, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was extremely happy at Spurs and had big dreams and many objectives to achieve in the North London club.

The Spurs manager was apparently a top candidate to lead the Bernabeu following Frenchman Zinedine Zidane's abrupt resignation.

Pochettino put pen to paper and extended his stay with the North London outfit for another five years in January making things a little tricky for Madrid to lure him away from Spurs.

3. Massimiliano Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri head coach of Juventus looks on during the Serie A match between Empoli and Juventus at Stadio Carlo Castellani on October 27, 2018 in Empoli, Italy.

The Juventus manager declined Madrid's offer to come in after he was strongly linked to replace Zidane at the helm.

Allegri refused to manage Real Madrid saying that he had already made a commitment to the Serie A club and would honour it.

And looking at where Juventus is right now; he certainly made the right decision.

2. Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger formerly manager of Arsenal.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reportedly declined Madrid's approach to take over from Lopetegui saying that he would only resume football in 2019.

1. Jurgen Klopp

Juregn Klopp prepares to face Real Madrid in the final of the UEFA Champions league last season.

At some point following defeat to Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League in May, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was rumoured to be in talks with Perez over a possible move.

Klopp's has turned Liverpool into an overnight success and he currently boasts one of the best teams in Europe.

It was always highly unlikely the German tactician would have left Anfield.

Regardless, Real Madrid's dreams are still valid.

