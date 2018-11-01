Home | News | General | Ex-Manchester star Rio Ferdinand proposes to new lover three years after wife’s death

- The former Manchester United defender is ready to take a stab at marriage three years after losing his first wife Rebecca

- He proposed to Kate Wright at a helipad in Abu Dhabi in the presence of his children

- The two only went public with their relationship in August 2017

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand is ready to have a go at marriage once again after he got engaged to 27-year old Kate Wright in stunning fashion.

The father of three ended a spectacular family holiday in prime fashion as he proposed to Kate after dating for two years.

Rio took to his social media handles including Instagram to announce the exciting news while giving full marks to his three kids from his previous marriage for managing to keep the engagement a secret.

“She said yes ❤️ How these 3 kids kept it a secret I’ll never,” He wrote.

Wright also confirmed the beautiful news on her own social media account saying “The perfect end to our holiday. How could the answer not be yes?”

From the photos doing rounds on social media, the family had a brilliant ending to their holiday which had its climax at the St Regis in Abu Dhabi.

They were standing in what looked like a helipad shortly after being dropped off by a helicopter.

It will be Ferdy’s second stab at marriage after the ex-defender tragically lost his wife Rebecca Ellison to breast cancer in May 2015.

Since Rebecca’s death, the 39-year-old kept a low dating profile even at the beginning stages of his relationship with Wright.

At some point in their relationship, Wright explained she was fully aware of Ferdinand’s situation but was still very attracted to him emotionally.

“I knew about the children and what had happened but at first I didn't give it much thought. When you meet someone you're just enjoying the moment, not thinking about how serious things might become.” She told You Magazine.

They have since had a blissful time in the two years they have been dating, often dishing out couple goals with their cute workouts and romantic time together.

It was however not until August 2017 that they went public on Instagram.

