Shortly after David goes to camp, Yusuf Buhari undergoes NYSC in Abuja (photo)

A lot has been said about President Buhari's son, Yusuf. While many people consider him yet another overindulged rich kid, others are more concerned about his employment status and if he has served.

Well, it appears Yusuf Buhari is tightening every loose ends and shutting everyone up with his latest move. The only surviving son of the president has reportedly enrolled for the NYSC programme in Abuja.

His sister, Zara Buhari-Indimi recently shared a motion picture of her brother who is a graduate of University of Surrey in the UK, dressed in the full NYSC regalia.

While the National Youth Service Corp is a programme designed for all graduates to partake in in order to be able to work in Nigeria, not everyone tends to follow this rule due to influence or connections they may possess in the right places.

Photo of Yusuf Buhari in NYSC uniform Source: Instagram/@mrs_zmbi

Yusuf Buhari joins the league of wealthy and influential kids who continue to prove to many people that serving the nation is meant for everyone regardless of status or class.

Yusuf, whose social media presence is not strong, was the topic of discussion in 2017 after his infamous motor bike accident that left him hospitalized after suffering multiple injuries as a result of the crash.

His enrollment into the youth service is coming a few weeks after Nigerian superstar singer, Davido also enrolled for the NYSC programme at the Lagos camp.

The singer revealed to newsmen at the NYSC camp that he registered due to his strong passion for the scheme. He went on to promise that he would adhere to the rules and regulations.

