Dismissed soldier hijacks car in Edo, arrested in Delta

By Emma Amaize

ASABA—POLICEMEN in Delta State Command have arrested a dismissed Army Lance Corporal, who snatched a car from the owner at gunpoint in Benin City, Edo State while fleeing with the car at Effurun, Delta state.

Another suspect, 32-year-old Ikechukwu, was also arrested at a mechanic workshop located at Onicha Ugbo junction while trying to sell a Toyota Camry car he stole at Port Harcourt during the just concluded Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential primaries.

The sacked soldier, L/Cpl David- West, formerly of 29 Battalion, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, reportedly snatched a Toyota Camry car with number plates, Edo BEN 767 SG from the owner at gunpoint in Benin City, Edo on October 12.

Upon information, Control Room in Asaba, Asaba, tracked the car to Warri/Sapele Road, by Mercy Land, Church, Effurun, Delta state.

The patrol team swung into action and apprehended the dismissed soldier with the vehicle, a military uniform and bag.

Men of the Safer Highway patrol team 009, also stationed at Onicha-Ugbo/Ewohimi Junction, Delta state, acting on a tip-off, trailed the second suspect, Ikechukwu, to the mechanic workshop, where he confessed to having stolen the vehicle at Airport Stadium in Port- Harcourt.

Commissioner of Police, Delta, Mr Muhammad Mustafa, confirmed the arrest of the two suspects to Vanguard, saying that investigations were on ongoing.

