Home | News | General | NITDA rakes in N13bn in two years

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA says it has saved N13billion from it’s regulation in the last two years.

Isa Ibrahim Pantami

The Director General of the agency, DR. Isa Ibrahim Pantami disclosed this on Thursday while briefing newsmen on the oncoming E-Nigeria Conference and Exhibition holding from 5th-7th November, 2018 in Abuja.

The NITDA DG explained that the feat was made possible in the last 25 months of his administration through the renewed figure and strict implementation of NITDA’s new IT clearance policy guidelines and regulations.

He explained that the IT clearance is aimed at eliminating wastages that pervaded the system Ab-Initio, saving cost and bringing about sanity in the procurement of IT equipment and infrastructure by the various government ministries, agencies and departments.

Pantami, who highlighted some of his major achievements since inception in September 2016, said, “We realized that IT sector needs to be regulated. Promoting the local content cannot be achieved unless the IT sector is regulated. So, NITDA has been the IT clearing house for Nigeria.

“Through the IT clearance policy, we have saved huge amount for Nigeria. NITDA was able to save N13 billion for the Federal Government, which ordinarily would have frittered away through bogus and proposals and over pricing of items in the IT projects.”

When asked to speak on the major achievement of his administration, the NITDA boss, said, ‘‘bringing sanity to the IT sector is what he considers as his signature achievement, particularly in the public sector, where there was little or no regulation before his emergence.

According to him, “overpricing and inclusion of unnecessary components in IT projects and procurement have remained the major challenge of the public sector and conduit pipe for siphoning public funds by public servants’’.

Pantami further charged the media practitioners to leverage on the Freedom of Information Act by investigating all IT procurement and projects execution as well as services to ascertain if due process had been followed to the letter by the affected agencies of government.

The NITDA DG also charged them not to hesitate to bring to notice where there are breaches of government directive to the agency for proper sanctions of defaulting MDAs.

According to him, failure to comply by the extant NITDA clearance guidelines in line with the 2007 Act of the agency amounts to criminal offence and imprisonment.

On the E-Nigeria conference, the NITDA boss said the event would will feature exhibition by both local and international IT companies and an award night for various categories.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...