Buhari's son begins NYSC

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 02/11/2018 03:53:00
President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, has started his mandatory National Youth Service Corps at the NYSC Orientation camp in the Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This is coming about 11 months after the President’s son had a bike injury in the Gwarinpa area of the FCT which got him admitted to a private medical facility in Abuja for a few weeks.

Yusuf had on Tuesday, December 26, 2017, sustained a head injury from a bike crash, breaking one of his limbs in the process.

He was thereafter rushed to the Cedar Crest Hospital, Gudu District, for treatment.

“He has undergone a surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition,” the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had said.

The young man was later flown out of the country and returned hale and hearty on March 1, 2018.

Yusuf’s sister, Zahra Indimi, confirmed that the President’s son had started the mandatory NYSC.

