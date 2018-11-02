Home | News | General | Kano Assembly panel summons Governor Ganduje today over alleged bribery
Kano Assembly panel summons Governor Ganduje today over alleged bribery



  02/11/2018
As the alleged $5m bribery scandal against Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, lingers, the seven-man panel probing the allegations has summoned the governor to appear before it on Friday (today).

In a letter dated October 31, 2018, duly received and stamped by the Office of the Executive Governor, Government House, Kano, on the same date, Ganduje was summoned to appear before the investigative panel to provide his perspective on the allegations.

Among others, the committee requested a written, signed and dated statement of the governor on or before the date of the hearing slated for today.

Apart from that, the committee granted the governor the liberty to appear with his lawyer if he so desired.

The probe panel was said to have enclosed in the letter copies of the video clips of the alleged bribe as submitted by the Publisher, Daily Nigerian, Jafar Jafar, when he appeared before the committee last week.

A source at the assembly confirmed that the governor would appear before the panel by 10am on Friday.

Recall that the Publisher of the Daily Nigerian, Jafar Jafar, appeared before the Kano State Assembly panel probing the bribery allegations against Ganduje last week amid water-tight security.

