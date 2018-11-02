Home | News | General | 2019: Buhari, all smiles, as he receives OBJ’s son in Presidential Villa (photos)

One of the sons of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwon, was granted an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, November 1.

The development was made public by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, who posted pictures from the meeting on his Facebook page.

READ ALSO: NHIS scandal: I did not sue Buhari - Yusuf

Legit.ng gathers that the meeting took place at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

Adesina stated: “President Buhari receives in courtesy call, Olujonwon Obasanjo (son of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo), in State House on 1st November 2018.”

See pictures from the meeting:

Olujonwon Obasanjo shakes President Buhari's hand, as both men meet in Aso Rock (Photo credit: Femi Adesina)

Both men pictured smiling, as they chat (Photo credit: Femi Adesina)

OBJ's son and Buhari pose for a photograph together (Photo credit: Femi Adesina)

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the son of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwon Obasanjo, expressed his willingness to work for the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a letter addressed to Festus Keyamo, the director, strategic communications of President Buhari’s 2019 presidential campaign, the son of the former president called on Nigerian youths to support Buhari.

He said the Buhari government is serious about the country's development and called on all Nigerians to support him.

Obasanjo vs Buhari: Of the Election 2019 - on Legit.ng TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...