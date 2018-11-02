Home | News | General | Amosun blows hot, renews attack on APC national chairman ahead of 2019 general elections

- Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state has renewed his attack on the national chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole

- Amosun says Oshiomhole has fallen short of the minimum standards of justice, equity and fairness

- He says the APC national chairman has exhibited disdain for the interest of the party

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has come under fresh attack from Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state.

Amosun accused the party chairman and his cohorts of working towards handling the state to a "gang of expansionists in the southwest", Punch reports.

Legit.ng gathers that the commissioner for information and strategy in Ogun state, Otunba Adedayo Adeneye, issued a statement on behalf of the state governor.

The statement read in part: “Oshiomhole knows that there were no other gubernatorial primaries held in Ogun state other than the one that produced Adekunle Akinlade as candidate. He knows that the primaries into national and legislative offices were won 100 per cent by those declared winners by the panel he sent to Ogun state to oversee the exercise.

“He knows that the shenanigans of unknown court injunctions, unknown appeal panels and all sorts unleashed on the process by him and his cohorts are premeditated schemes executed to deny the members of the APC their true choice of candidates in the elections.

“Oshiomhole knows, as we know, that in the instance of the last primaries in Ogun state, he has fallen short of the minimum standards of justice, equity and fairness. Our consolation lies in the fact that in the fullness of time, what remains unknown to the public will become bare and everyone will see Oshiomhole and his co-travellers for who they are.

“In his conduct, Oshiomhole has exhibited disdain for the interest of the APC and that of the national leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state warned that the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, was on a mission to kill the party even as he described the party boss as a liar over his account of the controversies trailing the party’s gubernatorial primaries in the state.

While describing Oshiomhole’s account as nothing but a pack of lies aimed at confusing members of the public, Amosun insisted that Oshiomhole’s version of the event was a grand fraud presented as a fact.

