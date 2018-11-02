Home | News | General | Rivers APC: Supreme Court ruling doesn’t affect 2019 primaries - Party spokesman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the Supreme Court judgement voiding the congresses that produced its officials in Rivers has nothing to do with its governorship and legislative primaries in the state.

The party said this in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Thursday, November 1.

The apex court in the ruling set aside the decision of the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division, which permitted the conduct of congresses by the APC in Rivers, despite an injunction to the contrary by a state high court.

Before now, there have been conflicting interpretations of the Supreme Court judgement and what it portends for the APC with both factions of the party in the state claiming victory as a result of the ruling.

While one faction of the party in the state is led by the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, the other is lead by Senator Magnus Abe.

Part of the statement read: “It has become necessary to clarify that the Supreme Court's verdict has nothing to do with the primaries conducted for the governorship and legislative positions in the state.

“Therefore, the candidature of Arch. Tonye Cole along with his running mate, Hon. Victor Giadom remains inviolate.

“The list of our candidates for the governorship, National Assembly, and House of Assembly have been processed by the National Working Committee (NWC) according to the INEC guidelines.”

