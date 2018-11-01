Home | News | General | PDP condemns invasion of its Ekiti secretariat, calls for investigation

- The PDP says its Ekiti state secretariat was invaded recently by hoodlums

- The party said condemned the invasion by the troublemakers on its facility

- The party, however, reiterated its confidence in the Chief Gboyega Oguntuase-led exco in the state

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the invasion of its party secretariat in Ekiti by some hoodlums in the state.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbodiyan, said the party will investigate the invasion, “with a view to exposing and sanctioning anyone found to be involved directly or indirectly in the disruption of the smooth running of its activities in Ekiti.”

He reiterated the PDP's National Working Committee confidence in the Chief Gboyega Oguntuase-led exco in the state, adding that, “our members in the state must avoid anyone fanning embers of discord in our fold.”

The PDP also called on the police to assist in fishing out and arresting the hoodlums that invaded the facility, urging them to secure the premises against further invasion.

Legit.ng gathered that some members of the PDP in Ekiti, had made attempts to hijack the party following the exit of Governor Ayo Fayose from office.

The aggrieved members were said to have complained of the former governor's high-handedness when he was in power, hence their decision to take over the party.

Meanwhile, the four PDP state governors from the south-south region on Tuesday, October 30, paid a condolence visit to the family of late former chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Tony Anenih and pledged to pay the bills for his burial.

Governors Seriake Dickson, Nyesom Wike, (Rivers), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, (Delta) and Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom) visited the Abuja residence of the late former PDP chieftain, to commiserate with his family and pay their respects.

Governor Dickson, chairman of the south-south governors forum, who led the team, described Anenih as a great party leader and colossus, stressing they as governors share in the pain suffered by the family.

