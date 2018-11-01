Home | News | General | Alleged bribery: Centre calls for probe of Ganduje video clips by EFCC, ICPC; says allegations are too serious to ignore

- The African Centre for Media and Information Literacy has asked the EFCC and ICPC to probe the video showing Governor Umar Ganduje allegedly receiving bribes

- The centre described the allegations against the governor as well as the video evidence, as ‘too glaring to ignore’

- The centre further commended the contractor who recorded the clips; as well as the Daily Nigerian, for the exposure

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have been asked by the African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), to probe the video clips showing Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state allegedly receiving bribes from contractors.

The centre made the request in a statement released by its coordinator, Chido Onumah, on Thursday, November 1, Daily Trust reports.

Legit.ng notes that the centre described the allegations against the governor as well as the video evidence, as “too glaring to ignore.”

The statement read in part: “The allegations are weighty. The videos we have seen further lend credence to the accusation and have made the affair too serious to ignore.

“We are aware that the hands of the anti-corruption agencies are somehow tied by constitutional immunity enjoyed by Mr Ganduje. This, however, does not stop them from conducting preliminary investigation into the matter."

Onumah pointed out that despite the immunity enjoyed by the president and governors, nothing in Section 308 of the constitution stops the anti-corruption agencies from interrogating Ganduje in the process of the investigation.

He continued: “Cases like this serve as litmus tests for the operational independence of our anti-corruption agencies and political will of the government.

“ICPC and EFCC must thoroughly investigate these videos which have become a national embarrassment and prepare ahead for eventual prosecution of Governor Ganduje, if he is found culpable.”

Onumah commended the contractor who recorded the clips. As well as the Daily Nigerian, for the exposure.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano state has been invited by the state Assembly to appear before its ad-hoc committee investigating his corruption scandal.

The state Assembly on Wednesday, October 31, sent an invitation to the governor. Sources reportedly said Ganduje is expected to appear before the committee on Friday, November 2.

