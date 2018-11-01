Home | News | General | Northern governor announces N1m reward for every illegal AK-47 rifle returned

- Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara says N1m will be given to any resident of the state who returns any illegal AK-47 rifle

- The governor wondered why the crime rate in the state is high; despite the fact that the state now has 1,600 soldiers stationed within

- Armed bandits have continued to storm various communities in the state; especially in the rural areas, where they perpetrate heinous crimes

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state on Thursday, October 1, announced a reward of N1m for every illegal AK-47 rifle returned to the state government.

The governor, who announced this at a news conference in Gusau, said the gesture had become necessary following the unabated increase in crime, especially abduction, in the state, NAN reports.

Legit.ng gathers that he wondered why, “in 2015, with just about 250 soldiers, the crime rate was low; but with over 1,600 soldiers of different categories, we cannot contain crime in the state.”

He said with the proposed engagement of 8,500 youths as civilian task force, those involved would be better equipped in the fight against armed banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping in the state.

He said that many of the youths that would be engaged would come from the rural areas where the crime rate was higher.

“I am confident that since the locals know the people in their surroundings, they will be quick in detecting any new comer or suspicious movement,” he said.

Armed bandits have continued to storm various communities in the state; especially in the rural areas where they kill, maim, abduct people and burn houses, shops and other properties.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigeria Police Force, Akwa Ibom Command, revealed that it recovered 47 illegal arms and 172 live ammunition and cartridges in different areas across the state from bandits, vigilance group and some unnamed persons.

DSP Odiko Macdon, the police public relations officer in the state, made this revelation in his speech to newsmen at the force's headquarters in Ikot Akpan-Abia, Uyo.

He remarked that the development was in keeping with the directive of the inspector general of police, Ibrahim Idris, on recovery of illegal firearms, ammunition and weapons throughout Nigeria.

