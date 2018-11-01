Home | News | General | Photos: Obasanjo’s son to Buhari: Don’t mind my dad

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s son, Olujonwo met President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja and pledged to campaign for his re-election.

The younger Obasanjo, son of Mrs Taiwo Obasanjo, has already identified with the campaign team.

The 34 year-old only visited today to meet the President and pledge his support, contrary to the position of his father, who is vehemently against Buhari.

Buhari in discussion with Olujonwo Obasanjo

The Oracle of Ota and his questionable endorsement

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...