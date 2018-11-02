Home | News | General | Claims that I'm a member of APC are ridiculous - Akwa Ibom SSG

- The secretary of state to the Akwa Ibom government, Emmanuel Ekuwem, has denied claims that he is a member of the APC

- In his reply, Ekuwem said that the rumour is both false and ridiculous

- He stressed that he is focused on ensuring success for the government Governor Udom Emmanuel

Emmanuel Ekuwem, the secretary to Akwa Ibom state government, has dismissed claims that he is member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) describing the allegation as ridiculous, Punch reports.

Ekuwem maintained that he is focused on ensuring that Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration succeeds.

He stated that those who had lost faith in the governor’s re-election bid would be disappointed come March 2019 general elections.

He said: ‘’Let the doomsayers wait to see what will happen on election day. They plan victory with violence. I plan victory with dividends of democracy. I remain focused and undistracted. Plots, gossips, and blackmail are what incompetent people thrive in.’’

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that following a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Idris Ibrahim on an alleged attack of gun shooting on the APC’s governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom, Nsima Ekere, the governor had elected a team coordinator to IGP in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that in a statement given out by the commissioner for information in the state, Charles Udoh, the move was expedient by the governor of the state to clear his name off the allegation by APC that he and his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were responsible for the assault.

