Just in: Man steps down from commercial bus on ‘Third Mainland’ bridge, jumps into lagoon (photos)

- The man was in a commercial bus and suddenly told the driver he wanted to urinate

- The young man, who is yet to be properly identified, reportedly jumped into the lagoon

- His body was recovered and taken to a division of the Nigeria Police Force

The body of a man yet to be identified, has been recovered from the lagoon by men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos state after he reportedly alighted from a commercial bus and jumped into it through the ‘Third Mainland Bridge’.

The body of the deceased has been taken to the Ebute Ero division of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Legit.ng reports that the men of the RRS, the marine police and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) carried out rescue operations. However, the victim did not survive.

A short statement by the RRS confirming the incident read: “A man jumped into the Lagoon from Third Mainland Bridge.

Rescue officials at the Lagos lagoon after a man jumped through the 3rd Mainland Bridge Friday, November 2 Credit: RRS

“RRS riders on patrol got to the scene almost immediately and radioed for assistance from the Marine police and LASEMA.

“The deceased was inside a commercial bus when he told the driver he wanted to wee on the Third Mainland Bridge.

The victim who jumped into the Lagos lagoon on November 2, rescued dead Credit: RRS

“Marine police with the assistance of local divers have recovered the body. His body has been taken to Ebute Ero division."

