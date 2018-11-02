Home | News | General | Real Madrid legend reveals 1 player better than Ronaldo and it is not Messi
7 popular Nigerian celebrities who have undergone NYSC service
Which African country boasts of highest military strength?

Real Madrid legend reveals 1 player better than Ronaldo and it is not Messi



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 02/11/2018 07:08:00
  • 10
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Portugal legend Luis Figo says former Brazil forward Ronaldo is better than Cristiano Ronaldo

- He says Lionel Messi does not come near his arch rival who recently joined Juventus

- The 45-year-old claims both Ronaldo's have superb scoring skills but the Brazilian is a better off

Real Madrid legend Luis Figo believes former Brazil legend Ronaldo is the only player better than Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 45-year-old is one of the few players who featured for both Los Blancos and Barcelona during their active playing days.

He also played along with the Brazilian, who won two World Cup title with his south American country in 1994 and 2002.

READ ALSO: Liverpool back down from signing Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey next summer

Express news however report that the ex-Inter Milan midfielder rates his country man Ronaldo above Messi.

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 157