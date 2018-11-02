Home | News | General | Real Madrid legend reveals 1 player better than Ronaldo and it is not Messi

- Portugal legend Luis Figo says former Brazil forward Ronaldo is better than Cristiano Ronaldo

- He says Lionel Messi does not come near his arch rival who recently joined Juventus

- The 45-year-old claims both Ronaldo's have superb scoring skills but the Brazilian is a better off

Real Madrid legend Luis Figo believes former Brazil legend Ronaldo is the only player better than Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 45-year-old is one of the few players who featured for both Los Blancos and Barcelona during their active playing days.

He also played along with the Brazilian, who won two World Cup title with his south American country in 1994 and 2002.

Express news however report that the ex-Inter Milan midfielder rates his country man Ronaldo above Messi.

He insisted that the five time Champions League winner cannot match his name sake from Brazil.

CR7 has scored 665 goals for club and country in all competitions, while Brazil star Ronaldo has 291 goals - with 62 strikes for his national team side to make second-highest scorer of all time behind Pele.

Figo played alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid while he was an international team-mate of Cristiano Ronaldo’s with Portugal.

And while Figo admits Cristiano Ronaldo is better in the air, he believes the two-time World Cup winner was the better all-round finisher.

"It depends, CR7 scores more with his head but both are impressive,” Figo told DAZN.

"As long as Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t stopped playing I’ll say that Ronaldo was number one in front of goal, but they’re both players who guarantee you goals.

"The important thing is to put them in the position to score, then they do the rest…"

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid this summer after helping Los Blancos to three Champions League titles in a row.

And his Juve team-mate Blaise Matuidi has revealed what makes the former Manchester United star stand out from the rest.

“We were all dead tired after the match against Manchester United and the day after, except Cristiano,” Matuidi told RMC Sport.

“He’s been working like crazy ever since he got here. He’s been at it more than anyone else and he told me he ‘had to’ behave like that.

“That’s why at 33, he’s been an example for all of us and given us an extra stimulus. His influence isn’t limited to his work during the week.

“He’s also crucial over the 90 minutes. He can do things that others can’t to help improve the team’s game.

“Everyone feels much stronger alongside him. He’s a leader in this sense.”

Legit.ng previously reported that the debate between Lionel Messi and his arch rival Cristiano Ronaldo is not over despite the Portuguese star joining Juve this summer.

Both players have shared between themselves 10 ballon d'Or awards since the first time Ronaldo won it in 2008 while at Manchester United.

The pair have also dominated world football by helping their various clubs win accolades at the club level in the last five to six years.

However, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was dragged into the conversation earlier this year when his discussion with his assistant made it to media space after Croatia hammered Argentina 3-0 in Russia.

