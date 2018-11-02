Home | News | General | Which African country boasts of highest military strength?

Every state has a desire to be on the top of the continent. Some of them give way to more influential due to different matters like the development of technology or the level of wealth. What is the most powerful country in Africa? Keep on reading to learn the names of countries, which can boast of having both influence and power within the African continent!

What is the Most Powerful Country in Africa?

Every country has a wish to wield influence, but only a few have enough facilities to compete for the superiority. How to measure the level of a country’s power? Many factors and the primary purpose of research define the answer.

Here are the factors offered by usnews.com for the ranking definition of 50 Most Powerful Countries in the World:

economic influence;

the leader of the country;

authority at the political level;

strong military alliances;

strong international partnerships.

Nigeria occupies the 44th position in this world rating.

Is Nigeria the most powerful country in Africa in 2018?

One will probably ask: “Is Nigeria the most powerful country in Africa in 2018?” And the answer given by listwand.com is “Yes, it is!” However, the country possesses the first place if one speaks about the state of economic development and national production. It also has the highest population which makes the country move forward and improves social issues.

Nigeria takes the 32nd position in the list of World’s Most Powerful Economies by 2030, mentioned by allafrica.com. The country is thought to be the engine of Africa in the nearest future, which will have a significant impact on Africa’s role within the global environment.

The Country with Most Powerful Army in Africa

If you change the parameters of research and focus on the level of military potential, the things will change. What country in Africa has the most powerful military?

Global Firepower (GFP) is an organization which provides a regular military ranking that is based on the potential war-making ability of countries worldwide.

According to its ranking, the most powerful military country in Africa in 2018 is Egypt. It took the twelfth place out of 136 countries.

This organization has its system of calculation, which is based on the following characteristics:

geography;

workforce;

army strength;

air power;

naval power;

logistical resources;

financial resources;

natural resources.

One may be surprise to know the magnitude of Egypt’s military. In 2018, the active military staff is 454, 250 people. Moreover, it has 400,000 paramilitary and 875,000 reserve.

Egypt is the military powerhouse of Africa. Its technical support mentioned by globalfirepower.com includes:

4,946 combat tanks;

309 fighter aircraft;

10 attack helicopters;

409 fighter aircraft;

2,189 towed artillery;

6 submarines;

384 trainers;

1,216 rocket projectors;

9 naval frigates;

15,695 armored fighting vehicles;

2 aircraft carriers;

4 corvettes;

23 mine warfare;

1,139 self-propelled artillery;

53 patrol vessels.

According to allaboutethio.com, Egypt appointed $4,400,000,000 for defense.

Now, you can see that there can be more than one most powerful country in Africa. Different criteria help to define the most influential players within the level of social development. However, if one speaks about the army and economy, he should mention that both are interconnected. If the country has a strong economy, it is evident that its armed forces also get good investments to maintain safety.

