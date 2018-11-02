Home | News | General | Amazing: Rare bird which flies 5808 kilometres from Europe to Nigeria is caught in Jigawa state (photos)

It is a well known fact that the flying prowess of birds differ by various degrees and speed level. But never have it been said or known that a bird can fly such a far distance as to go from the European continent to Africa.

Well, a bird has done what seems to be very impossible by flying such a long distance as people thought was impossible. This flying animal flew all the way from a country in Europe to Nigeria.

This bird believed to belong to the University of Helsinki in Finland flew all the way from that part of Europe to Jigawa state in Nigeria. This animal is a rare breed whose botanical name has been deemed to be Osprey Pandion halietus.

However, the rare bird is popularly known as the Western Osprey. Members of the community the bird had touched on in Jigawa caught the bird on Thursday, October 25.

The miracle bird Source: Abubakar S. Ringim‎/ Facebook

Awed at the flying prowess of the Osprey, the bird was kept within the premise of the Baturiya Wetland Reserve in Jigawa. Community members were able to identify the bird due to the silvery ring that was around its hands.

Abubakar S. Ringim, a student of Zoology in Jigawa, was very much interested in this miracle enacted by the rare bird. Hence, he took to his Facebook page to talk about the bird.

He made it known that the bird flew over a distance of 5808 kilometres just as he made it clear that the bird had been released from the reserve to further spread its wings and fly. Read his full post below:

"Osprey Pandion halietus caught on 25/10/2018 at Malam Madori, Jigawa. The bird came from University of Helsinki, Finland. Available records from the University revealed that the bird was ringed 106 days prior to its caught in Jigawa, and covered 5808 kilometers during it's migration to winter in Africa, in particular, Nigeria. The bird were celebrated and successfully released today at the Baturiya Wetland Reserve in Jigawa."

Miracle bird flies 5808 kilometres from Europe to Nigeria, caught in Jigawa state

This is coming after some Jigawa farmers complained that their rice farms were being destroyed by pests and Quela birds. Tired of all the animal infiltration, these hardworking folks demanded and cried for help.

Source: Legit.ng

