Top 20 World’s Richest Footballers in 2018

Being included into the list of the top paid athletes, many football players earned their wealth, thanks to playing the favourite game of millions of people. Who are the top 20 richest footballers in the world? Let us look at the wealthiest men in 2018.

Who is the richest footballer in the world?

His face is known even to women who do not watch football. He is good-looking, young, a happy father of 4 children and one of the top paid athletes in the world in 2018, according to Forbes.

It is Cristiano Ronaldo. He plays for Juventus and boasts an impressive net worth of approximately 450 million U.S. dollars, according to cnbc.com. Born in Portugal, this famous man now plays for the popular Italian football club, and he carries the title of the richest footballer in the world successfully.

Top 20 richest footballers in the world in 2018

You already know who is number 1. However, it is also curious to discover the names of all top 20 richest footballers who are not just real professionals in big sports but are also idols of many women and men as well as children who also dream to conquer the world of soccer one day in the future.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - $450 million

The new superstar of the Italian club Juventus is the most influential athlete on the planet. His Instagram account has over 144 million followers, and billions of eyes from all over the world wish to know everything about his personal life as well as football career. Being the richest footballer in the world in 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo is also one of the top-paid players. For example, he earned over 100 million U.S. dollars in 2017, and this is more than 1/5 of his total net worth.

2. David Beckham - $450 million

Even though this player is a retired footballer, he is still one of the top 20 richest footballers. His net worth is around 450 million U.S. dollars, according to celebritynetworth.com and many other sources. His 20-year-old career was over 5 years ago, and he is still interested in the game. It is believed that he would be one of the owner of the new Inter Miami CF football club in 2020.

3. Lionel Messi - $400 million

Even though this year this impressive footballer has topped the Forbes list of the highest paid players in the world, he places third when it comes to the estimated net worth and the richest footballer on the planet. According to time.com, his net worth is about 400 million U.S. dollars which is still very incredible. The captain of Barcelona is extremely rich and famous.

4. Dave Whelan - $220 million

Dave Whelan; photo: sportskeeda.com

Even if you are a former footballer, you are still remembered as a good player. Dave Whelan, just like David Beckham, has retired and no longer appears on the field. Still, he is rich and can be called one of the top 20 richest footballers in the world. According to alux.com, the 81-year-old man boasts an impressive net worth of about 220 million U.S. dollars.

5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - $190 million

This Swedish man plays for LA Galaxy. He has been an awesome striker and is now a forward who is very creative, highly professional, pretty powerful, and extremely rich. Based on data shared by celebritynetworth.com, his net worth has reached 190 million U.S. dollars.

6. Neymar - $185 million

The Brazilian footballer and PSG player is always impressive on the field. Neymar is a winner of numerous personal prizes and awards, and no matter what team he plays for, he is always a good forward. According to thestreet.com, his estimated net worth is about 185 million U.S. dollars.

7. Wayne Rooney - $160 million

The player of D.C. United is a famous forward who has won many amazing trophies, including FIFA Club World Cup, Premier League, FA Cup, and many other awards. He is on the list of Forbes top 100 highest paid athletes in 2018. According to dailymail.co.uk, his estimated net worth reaches 160 million U.S. dollars.

8. Alexandre Pato - $145 million

This footballer from Brazil is an amazing forward. He currently plays a popular Chinese club called Tianjin Quanjian. The famous man used to play for Chelsea, Milan, and many other professional squads. Based on the data provided by therichest.com, his current net worth is around 145 million U.S. dollars.

9. Gareth Bale - $125 million

The popularity and wealth of the Welsh footballer who plays for Real Madrid are growing. By the way, Gareth Bale is currently the highest scorer in his country, and he is very rich. According to celebritynetworth.com, his current net worth is approximately 125 million U.S. dollars.

10. Ronaldinho - more than $100 million

This is another former footballer who is still respected by millions, remembered, honoured, and rich. Ronaldinho used to play for many clubs, including Milan, Barcelona, Fluminense, and others. He is a winner of two prestigious FIFA World Player of the Year awards. According to goal.com, the player’s net worth is about 103-129 million U.S. dollars.

11. Kaka - $105 million

Being a retired footballer, Kaka is still a famous Brazilian player whose name has become a legend. This midfielder is often referred to as one of the top footballers of his generation. Even though he played until 2016, he is still considered one of the richest footballers on the planet. According to celebritynetworth.com, Kaka’s net worth is about 105 million U.S. dollars.

12. Francesco Totti - $100 million

You should remember this Roma player. He is a former footballer, but his name is still famous and respected by millions of Totti fans. This Italian man is the top scorer in the history of his country with 250 goals in the local league history. His estimated net worth, according to therichest.com, is slightly over 100 million U.S. dollars.

13. Eden Hazard - $100 million

This Belgian player has been playing for Chelsea for many years in a row. He joined the team back in 2012, and he quickly became an impressive player. Eden Hazard was named the UNFP Young Player of the Year twice in his career. According to wealthygorilla.com, his net worth is approximately 100 million U.S. dollars.

14. Samuel Eto - $95 million

This famous striker plays for Qatar SC. Originating from Cameroon, Eto is considered one of the best African footballers of all times. He is a real legend in his home country and for billions of Africans. According to celebritynetworth.com, Samuel’s net worth is approximately 95 million U.S. dollars.

15. Didier Drogba - $90 million

The popular man from Ivory Coast, Didier Drogba has become a professional striker who currently plays for Phoenix Rising. You probably remember him as one of the Chelsea players because the player scored so many goals for that club. He is also very rich and is one of the top 20 richest footballers in the world. Based on the data from celebritynetworth.com, the footballer’s net worth is around 90 million U.S. dollars.

16. Andres Iniesta - $90 million

Andres is a professional player from Spain. He spent many years playing for Barcelona, but he now plays for a club Japanese called Vissel Kobe. The famous midfielder is known as one of the best players of his generation. According to celebritynetworth.com, his current net worth is approximately 90 million U.S. dollars.

17. Sergio Ramos - $80 million

The Spanish captain of Real Madrid is well known for his impressive goals. He can play as a right-back or center-back. In Spain, he is one of the most capped footballers. Based on celebritynetworth.com, the player has a net worth of about 80 million U.S. dollars.

18. Sergio Aguero - $80 million

This 30-year-old striker is a famous player of Manchester City squad. He originates from Argentina, and he has built an impressive career in the Premier League which he joined in 2011. Based on the information from celebritynetworth.com, his current net worth is about 80 million U.S. dollars.

19. Luis Suarez - $70 million

This is another player from Barcelona squad who is on our list of top 20 richest footballers on the planet in 2018. Coming from Uruguay, this man is an incredible striker. He is very professional, and he knows how to make money from his main hobby. Based on celebritynetworth.com, Luis has a net worth of about 70 million U.S. dollars.

20. Paul Pogba - $60 million

This 25-year-old French footballer who plays for Manchester United. He is awesome in the field and was awarded a prestigious FIFA title of the Best Young Player back in 2014. According to celebritynetworth.com, his net worth is approximately 60 million U.S. dollars.

Now you know the names of the top 20 richest footballers in the world in 2018. They are all famous, have millions of followers and even more fans who often watch soccer matches just to cheer for their favourite player.

