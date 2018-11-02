Home | News | General | International superstar to pay N3.5m per month as child support settlement

- International pop star, Chris Brown is set to increase child support for his 4-year-old daughter, Royalty

- Chris welcomed the child with ex girlfriend, Nia Guzman in May 2014 and has been providing financial support since then

- There are plans to increase the monthly child support from N907, 050 to N3.5 million

International singer, Chris Brown is reportedly worth N18 billion but most of that fortune goes to catering for his precious child, Royalty. In May 2014, Chris welcomed a child with an ex girlfriend, Nia Guzman and apparently, his life changed.

Brown was required to provide N907,050 monthly as payment for child support and has been meeting up, but reports reveal that price is to go up following a request by his baby mama, Nia for a whooping N7.6 million monthly payment.

According to reports, Nia and Chris have been in mediation for several months, trying to settle the case. Nia who is the mother of Royalty and takes care of the daughter every other day wants the price to be upped given that the child is growing older and requires more.

Chris, who spends time with his daughter, at least 12 days in a month revealed that the child support allowance will be increased significantly but not up to the amount asked for by Guzman.

The settlement however, leans to the favour of Nia, who is to be bought a house by Chris in addition to the settling of her legal fees running in the amount of N36.2 million.

This is after the singer argued that the mother of his daughter was using the child as pawn to milk him dry.

For the sake of Royalty however, both Brown and Nia have worked hard to develop a healthy relationship.

Many people will argue that Nia Guzman is lucky to have Chris Brown as her baby daddy in America, given that there are laws that make her gain from him as a wealthy musician.

It is a different case for many Nigerian baby mamas who have even come out on social media to share the harsh treatment and total abandonment they get from their baby daddy's, especially the celebrities.

