Home | News | General | BREAKING: HMOs are behind my travails - NHIS boss tells Reps in on going trial

- The NHIS boss Usman Yusuf has revealed to the House of Representatives those responsible for his plight

- Yusuf claimed that the Health Maintenance Organisations (HMO) are those behind his predicaments

- He is currently facing trial before an ad hoc committee of the House in Abuja

Usman Yusuf, the executive secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has blamed Health Maintenance Organisations (HMO) for his travails.

The executive secretary is right now testifying before an ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives in Abuja, Punch reports.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

He is already on administrative leave, following allegations of financial services infractions levelled against him by the governing council of the NHIS.

READ ALSO: Governor Amosun of Ogun state renews attack on Oshiomhole

Yusuf claimed that he incurred the wrath of the HMOs because he came to expose corruption in the NHIS.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Speaking to the panel, chaired by Nicholas Ossai, Yusuf said: “HMO cartels are behind all these issues at the NHIS, they are untouchable and they are behind threats to my life and security.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Alliance Law Firm lawyers representing Yusuf, on Thursday, November 1, described as false, news that its client sued the president.

The managing partner of Alliance, Uche Val-Obi (SAN), in a statement in Lagos, said that his client pledged his continued loyalty to the president and would fully cooperate with the incoming director, Ben Omogo.

Nigeria Latest News: Buhari Reacts To APC Senators’ Betrayal | Legit TV

[embedded content]

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...