Chelsea star given tough condition for him to stay at the club

- Fabregas has been reportedly given difficult condition to remain at Chelsea

- The Blues playmaker's contract is due to expire at the end of the season

- The ex-Spanish international has won the EPL, FA Cup and the League Cups

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has expressed his desire to remain at Stamford Bridge but must take a massive pay cut.

The former Spain international currently earns £160,000 a week with the west London club as his deal is due to run out at the end of the season.

According to the Evening Standard, the Blues are not ready for fresh talks with the 31-year-old until the new year.

