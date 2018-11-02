Home | News | General | Chelsea star given tough condition for him to stay at the club

- Fabregas has been reportedly given difficult condition to remain at Chelsea

- The Blues playmaker's contract is due to expire at the end of the season

- The ex-Spanish international has won the EPL, FA Cup and the League Cups

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has expressed his desire to remain at Stamford Bridge but must take a massive pay cut.

The former Spain international currently earns £160,000 a week with the west London club as his deal is due to run out at the end of the season.

According to the Evening Standard, the Blues are not ready for fresh talks with the 31-year-old until the new year.

And if the former Arsenal and Barcelona star should sign a new deal, he should be ready for a massive slash in wages.

Fabregas, who has been having limited playing time since the arrival of Gorginho revealed he wished Maurizio Sarri had arrived earlier.

Last month he said: “I wish he came a bit earlier to be honest, it’s a little bit late now in my career.”

The Barcelona academy graduate wants to prove himself under the new manager but his playing time has not made a Premier League appearance this season.

And he has been linked with a number of clubs for a possible move when the January transfer window opens.

But the playmaker has insisted he is happy at Stamford Bridge despite his limited playing time.

He said: "Let’s see what happens but I am happy here.

"In life, not just football, timing is the most important thing. You don’t have to rush decisions, you don’t have to talk before things happen. At the moment I am playing once a week.

"But we will see when the time comes that the Europa League ends for two months and there is a break in the EFL Cup.

"Then there will only be games in the Premier League."

Fabregas joined Chelsea in 2014 and has gone on to win two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and League Cup.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported Chelsea star Cesc Fabregas has won his second Guinness World Record certificate after completing a century Premier League assists.

SunSport report that the Spaniard was forced to wait before being finally recognized for his 100 assists in the league.

