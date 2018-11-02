Home | News | General | Federal Fire Service partners Los Angeles Fire Dept on Disaster Mgt

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: As part of efforts to evolve better fire fighting techniques and mitigate disaster in the country, the Federal Fire Service FFS has entered into a partnership with the Los Angeles City Fire Department in the United States.

At a joint news conference in Abuja, Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Engr. Joseph Garba Anebi said the partnership was necessary to understand advanced methods of curbing disaster in the country.

Speaking while briefing newsmen on the development, the FFS boss who was represented by Calistus Agu,

“The issues of emergency management and disaster response is a very serious one in the world. Many countries are battling various kinds of challenges and we need to be prepared in our country to address these issues”, said Calistus Agu who represented the fire service boss.

“As we approach the dry season, there are dry grasses and leaves everywhere. We need to know what to do when theses challenges occur. Our partners from the US will share their experiences and we will also share our own with them.”

He said a training workshop to that effect had been out in place and would last for three days with over 100 participants drawn from other agencies of government to compare notes on how well to deal with disaster in the country.

On his part, Douglas Black of the Los Angeles City Fire Department said he was in the country to assess the level of disaster management in Nigeria and also share their methods of curbing disaster in the United States.

He said various agencies in the country also need to know their roles when it comes to disaster management so as to curb the challenges effectively.

