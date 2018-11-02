Home | News | General | Ughwanogho condemns herdsmen attack on Ewu Indigenes

…Calls For Governments Proactive Measures

Delta Central Senatorial flagbearer of the Social Democratic Party ( SDP), Dr. Ovie Ughwanogho has condemned in strong terms the recent unprovoked attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen on the people of Ewu Kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area.

Senior Media Assistant to the Delta Central flag bearer of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Councilor Dennis Agori addressing women of Ewu community when the Campaign Organization of Chief (Dr.) Ovie Ughwanagho paid a solidarity visit to the people of Ewu kingdom.

In a press statement released by Dr. Ughwanogho’s Campaign Organisation at Ughelli, over the week , the renowned physician and senatorial hopeful lamented the incessant incidences of unprovoked attacks by marauding herdsmen on agrarian Urhobo Communities , a narrative that he described as ‘unacceptable’

The statement followed a courtesy visit by The Media Team of Dr Ughwanogho Campaign Organisation led by Counsellor Dennis Agori, the Media Assistant to Dr. Ughwanogho to Ewu Urhobo on behalf of their Principal, Dr. Ughwanogho.

During the visit, the women of the community also known as “Eghweya” voiced their frustration over the herdsmen menace. The Okobaro Eghweya of Ewu Otor and Urhie, Chief Mrs Christaina Ofuedje, narrated their ordeal.

Mrs Queen Dieseruvwe, the Youth women leader had earlier briefed the media team about their ordeal during the visit, describing their experience as sad and unfortunate.

Dr. Ughwanogho commiserated with the victims of this latest attack and promised to frontally address the herdsmen menace in Urhoboland, when elected into the red chambers.

He described the latest Ewu attack where farmers were maimed, women raped and a sizable number of indegenes sacked from their ancestral homes as barbaric and a grave violation of the people’s right to life and right to movement as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution.

He also blamed the failure of political leadership over the years as the reason the problem has festered and remained seemingly intractable.

He called on both the Federal and Delta State Government to be more proactive in solving the menace.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ughwanogho has advised the people of Ewu to be security conscious at all times and promptly report suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies.

