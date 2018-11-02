Home | News | General | 567,637 PVCs uncollected in Ogun — INEC

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Ogun State, yesterday, disclosed that no fewer than 567,637 Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, were yet to be collected by residents of the state ahead of 2019 general elections.

The Commission’s Administrative Secretary in the state, James Popoola disclosed this at a one-day Stakeholders Election Forum on display held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He said: “The whole essence of Voter Register Clean-Up is to assist eligible voters to confirm their registration status; to remove names of deceased, under age, and non Nigerians from the register of voters; to insert omitted names and to correct spellings and other errors identified in gender, names, age and addresses.

“Only citizens with PVCs are eligible to participate in the election. Go out and collect your cards. No collection by proxy.”

