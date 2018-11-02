Onitsha: Police allege murder in death of 22-year old man
By Nwabueze Okonkwo
ONITSHA—CONTRARY to speculations that a 22 year old man, Peter Udekwe committed suicide inside his rented one-room apartment at No. 27B Enweonwu Street, Inland Town,Onitsha, Anambra State, the state police command is suspecting that he was rather murdered by unknown assassins.
Residents of the street had been jolted by the discovery of Udekwe’s lifeless body Tuesday morning hanging inside his room as if he had committed suicide the previous night.
The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Haruna Mohammed told newsmen yesterday that the police are hunting for murder suspects because according to him, Udekwe’s lifeless body had some injuries arising from sharp cuts, an indication that the assassins might have murdered him and them hung his body on a rope to disabuse the mind of the public.
Mohammed disclosed that the police are even closing in on one of the suspects, adding that in no distant time, the mystery surrounding Udekwe’s death would be unraveled by the police.
