A-Ibom SSG denies membership of APC
- 02/11/2018 02:02:00
By Harris Emmanuel
UYO—Secretary to Akwa Ibom State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, has dismissed insinuations that he is a card-carrying member of All Progressives Congress, APC, describing the allegation as claptrap.
He said he remained focus in assisting Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration to succeed.
He stated that those who had written off the governor’s re-election bid would be disappointed in March 2019.
He said: ‘’Let the doomsayers wait to see what will happen on election day. They plan victory with violence. I plan victory with dividends of democracy. I remain focused and undistracted. Plots, gossips, and blackmail are what incompetent people thrive in.’’
