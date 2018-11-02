Home | News | General | Davido and Chioma storm Abuja wedding with '30 billion squad'

- Davido storms a wedding in Abuja rocking agbada

- He was spotted partying with girlfriend and 30 billion gang

- It was gathered the 30 billion squad had attended Fred Ajudua's son's wedding

Popular Nigerian singer Davido had created a buzz on social media after he was spotted rocking a beautifully made agabda like the boss that he is. Legit.ng has gathered that the singer had dressed that way for a traditional wedding.

The talented artiste and record label boss was spotted at a traditional wedding in Abuja. He was seen partying with his celebrated girlfriend Chioma Avril Rowland and members of his 30 billion gang.

In videos that surfaced online, Davido was seen rocking a cream and brown coloured agabada and Chioma who reportedly attended the wedding with her sisters was spotted in a beautiful blue dress.

Reports say that the traditional wedding was that of, Bobo Ajudua, the son of a businessman known as Fred Ajudua. Bobo tied the knot in a traditional wedding with his boo, Naomu Giwa.

Watch videos below:

Davido rocks agbada as he storms Abuja wedding with '30 billion squad' Photo: Instagram Source: Davido

It was gathered that Ajudua is a convicted businessman who was accused of advance-fee fraud.

However, the business had pleaded not guilty to the 12-count charge of conspiracy to obtain money by false pretense and forgery.

