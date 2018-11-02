Home | News | General | Breaking: APC reportedly rejects Okorocha’s son-in-law, picks Uzodima as governorship candidate

- The APC reportedly selected Senator Hope Uzodima as its governorship candidate

- The party dropped Uche Nwosu from the list

- The party has been involved in a tussle on whom the true flag-bearer is

Senator Hope Uzodima has reportedly been selected as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state as his name has been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Daily Trust reports that sources close to the party said Senator Uzodima was selected ahead of Uche Nwosu who is the son-in-law to Governor Rochas Okorocha.

The Ahmed Ahmed Gulak committee had declared Uzodima as flag-bearer of the party on October 1 in preference to October 6 rescheduled election held by the Ibrahim Agbabiaka panel that declared Nwosu as winner.

Meanwhile, an FCT high court in Bwari, on Tuesday, October 23, adjourned hearing in the Imo state All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries tussle indefinitely.

The presiding judge, Justice Othman Musa, announced the adjournment after reading a petition against his proceedings, signed by one Bisike Chinaka, APC deputy chairman in Imo state.

He said that the petitioner alleged that he showed bias and favoritism in the proceedings of the matter before it, while accusing the court of granting orders in favour of Senator Hope Uzodima, who is a party in the matter.

Musa, after reading out the petition, explained that he would not be able to proceed with the matter, while adding that since the petition was copied to the Chief Judge of the FCT, Justice Ishaq Bello, he would however, await the reaction of his boss.

The petition, he said, was dated Monday, October 22.

Part of the petition read: “We have noticed that the proceedings before you which we have keenly watched, appeared to be skewed in favour of Hope Uzodinma instead of both parties being treated equally.

“For instance, the court is always referring to the order to show cause granted in favour of Hope Uzodinma, while ignoring the others made in favour of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu as though the latter orders were made by an inferior court.

“We strongly accuse you of bias and unable to discharge the oath of your office as such recuse yourself forthwith and remit the case file to the chief judge.”

