Buhari campaign organisation calls out group reportedly championing president’s 2019 ambition, gives reason

- The Muhammadu Buhari campaign organisation says is remains the only body mandated to for the task of implementing the president's 2019 ambition

- It alleges that a group which calls itself the ‘Buhari Campaign Organisation’ wrote a letter to Babatunde Fashola soliciting for jobs for some companies

- It warns Nigerians to beware of such a group adding that Buhari will not use public funds to campaign

The Muhammadu Buhari campaign organisation, on Friday, November 2, called on Nigerians to beware of a body which prides itself as the ‘Buhari Campaign Organisation’ saying it was not mandated by the president.

The Muhammadu Buhari campaign organisation sent the warning to Nigerians in a statement issued by Festus Keyamo, its spokesperson, and received by Legit.ng.

Keyamo said the organisation which does not have the mandate of President Buhari, wrote a letter to the power, works and housing minister, Babatunde Fashola, soliciting for jobs for some companies so as to help meet its financial pressure.

“The letter is addressed to the ministry of power, works and housing soliciting for jobs for certain named companies in order to ‘cushion the financial pressure on the organisation’. The letter was signed by three named individuals.

“Let it be known to the general public and all unsuspecting individuals and organizations that the said letter did not emanate from President Muhammadu Buhari campaign organisation nor was it authorized by it.

“The said ‘Buhari campaign organisation’ does not have the authority or mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari to solicit or raise funds from public institutions, corporate bodies or individuals for any campaign activity whatsoever.

“This is also a notice to all such public institutions not to honour any such requests as the one from the amorphous ‘Buhari campaign organisation’,” the group said.

The statement emphasised that the only approved campaign organisation of the president is the one headed Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

The statement added that a campaign council would also be announced in due course.

“We also wish to re-iterate for the umpteenth time that President Muhammadu Buhari and his campaign organisation will not have recourse to the public coffers or public funds to run the campaign.

“We intend to make a complete departure from past practices of the main opposition where they looted the public treasury to run their campaigns.

“We also wish to use this opportunity to inform all Buhari support groups to get in touch with the campaign headquarters of President Muhammadu Buhari campaign organisation at Plot 718 Herbert Macaulay Way, Central Business District, Abuja in order for their activities to be streamlined.

“We shall not tolerate any individual or groups, purporting to act on behalf of the president, going round ministries, corporate bodies or individuals to raise funds for the campaign.

“Such individual or groups would be handed over to law-enforcement agencies,” the statement said.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson of the Muhammadu Buhari camoaing organisation, on Thursday, August 23, declared that no president, since 1999, has touched the lives of the poor and vulnerable Nigerians than his boss.

Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) made this known in Ilorin at the inauguration of Buhari/Osinbajo project 2019.

