God has ordained Buhari’s victory -Akpabio

Godswill Akpabio, former senate minority, says God has ordained the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 16 election.

Akpabio said this in Ibadan during the inauguration of the Oyo state and south-west coordinators of the presidential support committee(PSC).

Akpabio, who is the national coordinator of PSC, a support group for the re-election of Buhari and all APC candidates across the country.

Akpabio said the group had volunteered to give Buhari at least 10 million votes, having found in him a leader with commitment and dedication to bring about the desired change in the polity.

He said Buhari’s achievements were unparalleled.

“We are at various wards and local government, moving on daily basis, working for the re-election of Buhari, Osinbajo and APC,” he said.

“God has guaranteed victory for APC and President Buhari in the 2019 general election.

“We are already winning because we are the champions. This is because we have seen a man who wants to bring change. We have seen a man who has brought back respect for the country and its people.

“Opposition may say whatever they want to say, but I believe in transitional leadership, represented by Buhari.”

The former governor said the group had continuously mopped up support for the re-election of Buhari based on his achievements in the last three and half years.

Akpabio urged the people and residents of the state and the south-west to continue to work for the continued progress of the country, calling on them to vote en masse for APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

