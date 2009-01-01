Home | News | General | Acting CJN reportedly excluded as NJC members summon emergency meeting over Onnoghen’s removal

- The suspension of Walter Onnoghen by the FG has prompted the National Judicial Council (NJC) to schedule a meeting in Abuja

- A member of the NJC says the recently suspended Onnoghen would neither attend the meeting nor will Ibrahim Muhammad, who is now the acting the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN)

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has reportedly summoned an emergency meeting over the federal government’s suspension of Walter Onnoghen from the office of Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), over alleged non-declaration of assets before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The Cable, citing a member of the NJC, on Sunday, January 27, reports that the meeting was called by some NJC members in line with its rules and will be held in Abuja by 10am on Monday, January 28.

The source said the recently suspended Onnoghen would neither attend the meeting nor will Ibrahim Muhammad who is now the acting CJN.

Meanwhile, detectives of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit investigating the suspended CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, have reportedly uncovered more bank accounts as a result of BVN search.

The Nation reports that the detectives have written three banks for details of the accounts linked to Onnoghen.

In a related report, the United States Embassy in Nigeria has reacted to the federal government's suspension and replacement of Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The embassy said that it is concerned over the fact that the decision has triggered a lot of negative reactions and criticisms from most Nigerians.

In a statement on Saturday, January 26, the US embassy called on the presidency to swiftly resolve the issues that have stemmed from the decision with due process.

But in reply, the federal government warned against foreign interference into the nation’s affairs, capable of creating apprehension, distrust among citizens or undermining the transparency and acceptability of outcomes of the nation’s electoral process.

This was contained in a statement issued by senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, January 26.

