Breaking: IGP Adamu appoints 6 new DIGs

Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, has on Monday, January 28, appointed six new deputy inspectors-general of police.

The new DIGs who were elevated from assistant inspectors-general are Usman Tilli Abubakar, Abdulmaji Ali, Taiwo Frederick Lakanu and Godwin Nwobodo.

Also the two new DIGs who were elevated from the rank of police commissioners are: Ogbizi Michael and Michael Lamorde.

Premium Times reports that Usman Tilli Abubakar joined the police from Kebbi state in February 1976 while Abdulmaji Ali, joined the police from Niger state in February 1986.

According to the report, Taiwo Frederick Lakanu, joined the police from Lagos state in February 1986 and Godwin Nwobodo, joined the police from Enugu state in 1984.

The two new DIGs, Ogbizi Michael, was a former Abia state police commissioner, and Michael Lamorde, a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from Adamawa state.

According to the news outlet, their respective portfolios would be announced later by the Police Service Commission.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported the acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, retired seven deputy inspector-general of police who are his seniors.

The seven officers were said to have joined the police before IGP Adamu, who was appointed on January 15 after the former IG Ibrahim Idris was retired when he attained 60 years.

The retirement of the officers is said to be in line with the norm in the police force that recommends the retirement of senior police officers when an officer junior to them in service or lower in rank is appointed to lead the institution.

